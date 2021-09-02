PPP will form next govt, claims Bilawal

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that his party wants poor people to prosper and his party will form next government.

Addressing an event at Ghotki Degree College on Wednesday, he said that the PPP believes in public service and worked for the public welfare. “We have to fight against poverty, adding that the whole of Pakistan will progress if women make progress.”

The PPP chairman said that women from FATA to Gwadar are getting financial assistance, people were in trouble due to unemployment and inflation in incumbent government’s tenure.

“The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) introduced by the former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was ridiculed but the world has appreciated the Program,” he added.

“They were being taunted by rivals to make voters baggers in the name of the BISP but factually the whole world appreciated it,” said Bilawal.

He said former premier Nawaz Sharif for placing his picture on the card of the BISP and now Imran Khan had removed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s name from this program and renamed it as “Ehsaas Program”.

Bilawal went on to say that the PPP will form next government in federation, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses but the houses of the poor were demolished.

Bilawal said people were drowning in the tsunami of inflation but rulers had no feeling for it. He announced that he would run the BISP properly after coming in power.

“During the tenure of incumbent government people are in trouble due to unemployment and inflation, he said. Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not given anything new but imitating his party in welfare projects for the masses.

“The PTI government has done nothing new but only copied PPP, adding that PPP government will run the income support program in a better way,” Bilawal remarked.

Separately, in connection with the BISP, Bilawal also tweeted that around 1.3 million families in 15 districts of Sindh had benefited from the PPP’s poverty reduction program. He expressed a dream of Pakistan as a country where women play an equal economic, political and social role.