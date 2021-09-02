Jazz invests Rs13.7bn in 2Q21

KARACHI: Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider has maintained its strategic focus on 4G penetration, investing Rs 13.7 billion in network expansion during the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Within this, 4G network investment continued to be the principal focus, the population coverage of which reached 64 percent during the quarter, compared to 56 percent in 2Q20.

Jazz’s 4G user base witnessed an 11.7 million/ 61 percent YoY increase and 4G penetration increased from 30 percent to 44 percent YoY. Data consumption continued to rise with users consuming an average of 4.8 GB of data; a 36.3 percent YoY increase. Additional users contributed to an almost 11 percent expansion in Jazz’s total customer base YoY.

The company’s leading digital financial service, JazzCash, finished the quarter with 13.1 million monthly active users (up 61pc YoY) and 82 thousand registered agents (+60pc YoY). Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, continued to enjoy strong levels of customer adoption, as its monthly active user base grew by 42 percent YoY, reaching 8.7 million in 2Q21, cementing its position as the largest telecom app in Pakistan. Other content services also enjoyed further growth, with the monthly active user base rising to a cumulative 3.7 million, representing YoY growth of 55 percent in 2Q21. Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “Our strategic focus remains on connecting fellow citizens to reliable, high-speed internet. We are also playing a part in creating a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem, and it is encouraging to see an increasing number of people making our digital services an integral part of their lifestyle.”—PR

