US hails Pak support in pullout from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The US embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan’s support and assistance in the evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

The embassy from its official Twitter handle said that the US military operation to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan has been completed and now Washington will remain focused on diplomatic engagement in the region.

The US completed airlifting its troops, Tuesday, as per the August 31st deadline to end two decades of bloodshed that began and ended with the Taliban in power.

The Taliban saw the airlift as a success: a mark of their astonishing comeback and defeat of a global superpower.

Taliban fired weapons into the sky in Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday in jubilation after the last US plane flew out. Later, they swept into the capital’s vast airport.