Women entrepreneurs: TDAP holds webinar on digital marketing

KARACHI: TDAP organized a webinar on digital marketing for women entrepreneurs. More than 70 women entrepreneurs, students and representatives of women chambers participated. Tayaba Batool, CEO Capacity Analytics briefed about online opportunities and their benefits. An orientation on International Trade Centre’s “She Trades” initiative was also given.

DD TDAP Omer Ehsan highlighted TDAP’s initiatives for development and promotion of women entrepreneurs and TDAP’s main focus is to impart result-oriented trainings through such webinars. Women entrepreneurs were encouraged to use ICT and E-commerce to take full benefit as such tools are easier and less expensive to access foreign markets. This initiative will also be a step towards connecting women-led SMEs to international buyers.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021