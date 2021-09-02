Salaam Takaful initiates MTO programme for seminary graduates

KARACHI: Salaam Takaful Limited, the largest dedicated general takaful operator and the only Shariah-compliant insur tech in Pakistan, is once again pioneering new frontiers in the region with its seminal Management Trainee Program for all Madaris graduates inclusive of Ulema & Aalimas, Muftis and all Shariah-related disciplines.

With the vision to not only provide the ever-needed support to graduates of Dars-e-Nizami, but to be an exemplary enterprise for the whole industry when it comes to upholding the true essence of Shariah in Islamic finance in general and takaful in particular, Salaam Takaful Limited launched this initiative being anther instance which is a first of its kind in Pakistan.

This special MTO program is designed to provide madaris graduates with the opportunities to become a part of the corporate world and contribute to Pakistan’s economy while serving their true calling of Shariah implementation.

Launching the initiative, the MD and CEO of Salaam Takaful Limited stated “We feel that there is huge potential in these kids, and if provided with the right direction they can and will become the comprehensive contributing citizen of our society.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021