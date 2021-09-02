ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Minister vows to help solve problems of businessmen

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

LAHORE: A delegation led by Mian Shafi Anis Sheikh, Vice President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. During the meeting, issues facing the Multan industry and industrialists were discussed.

The delegation demanded establishment of special economic zone in Multan, establishment of new industrial estates, revival of cotton crop for the development of textile sector and solution of tax related issues.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the delegation that government will solve their problems. He also said giving autonomy to South Punjab Secretariat is a historic step of Buzdar government.

He said that it was time to increase the production of cotton for the promotion of the textile sector and the government was serious about increasing cotton cultivated area and production of this value added crop. Interest free small loans are being given for rehabilitation of cottage industry in the whole province. New industrial estates have been set up in different areas of South Punjab and an industrial estate is being set up on 400 acres in Muzaffargarh in first phase while in the next phase an industrial estate will be set up on 1500 acres.

Mian Aslam Iqbal announced that he would visit Multan soon and a package for the promotion of industries would be announced. The government is focusing on colonization along with establishing new industrial estates. The provincial minister said that the Multan Food Directorate of the Food Authority would be empowered to facilitate the food industry of Multan. A request will be made to the Chief Minister for construction of overhead bridge at the Nadrabad railway crossing for the facilitation of industrialists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

