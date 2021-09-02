Minister vows to help solve problems of businessmen

LAHORE: A delegation led by Mian Shafi Anis Sheikh, Vice President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. During the meeting, issues facing the Multan industry and industrialists were discussed.

The delegation demanded establishment of special economic zone in Multan, establishment of new industrial estates, revival of cotton crop for the development of textile sector and solution of tax related issues.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the delegation that government will solve their problems. He also said giving autonomy to South Punjab Secretariat is a historic step of Buzdar government.

He said that it was time to increase the production of cotton for the promotion of the textile sector and the government was serious about increasing cotton cultivated area and production of this value added crop. Interest free small loans are being given for rehabilitation of cottage industry in the whole province. New industrial estates have been set up in different areas of South Punjab and an industrial estate is being set up on 400 acres in Muzaffargarh in first phase while in the next phase an industrial estate will be set up on 1500 acres.

Mian Aslam Iqbal announced that he would visit Multan soon and a package for the promotion of industries would be announced. The government is focusing on colonization along with establishing new industrial estates. The provincial minister said that the Multan Food Directorate of the Food Authority would be empowered to facilitate the food industry of Multan. A request will be made to the Chief Minister for construction of overhead bridge at the Nadrabad railway crossing for the facilitation of industrialists.

