Petrol sold to unvaccinated individuals: LDA starts monitoring petrol pumps

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

LAHORE: To ensure that petrol is not sold to unvaccinated individuals, the Lahore District Administration has started monitoring the petrol pumps in the provincial capital on Wednesday and also arrested two persons for violating the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at petrol pumps.

As per the details shared by the Lahore administration, District Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chattha visited several petrol pumps at Corporation Chowk and Outfall Road and personally checked the vaccination certificates of people buying petrol.

On the occasion, he said that petrol will only be provided to those who possess the certificate; “no petrol for the unvaccinated people”. “Both the price control magistrates and Assistant Commissioners monitored 305 petrol pumps in Lahore. The managements of petrol pumps have been strictly directed not to provide petrol to those without the certificate,” he added. He appealed the citizens to get vaccinated: “keep yourself and your fellow citizens safe by getting the vaccine jab”.

