KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 179,285 tonnes of cargo comprising 133,816 tonnes of import cargo and 45,469 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 133,816 comprised of 70,026 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,042 tonnes of DAP and 59,748 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 45,469 tonnes comprised of 39,819 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,050 tonnes of Mill Scale and 3,600 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 9867 containers comprising of 4714 containers import and 5153 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1508 of 20’s and 1578 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 25 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1115 of 20’s and 349 of 40’s loaded containers while 694 of 20’s and 1323 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 05 ships namely, Spring Sun Shine, Mol Growth, Ts Mumbai, Jeil Crystal and Hyundai Bangkok have berth at the Karachi Port on Wednesday.

About 04 ships name, Kota Nekad, Oriental Freesia, Haein Hope and OOCL Charleston have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Rapeseeds, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them four ships, Sunny Hope, Kara Sea, Seago Istanbul and Maersk Detroit sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Lausanne, IVS Phonex and African Sanderling are expected to sail from MW-1, MW-4 and PQEPT on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo volume of 237,060 tonnes, comprising 177,502 tonnes imports cargo and 59,558 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,089 Containers (1,361 TEUs Imports and 2,728 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are Nineteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, KSL Huayang, Tian Fu, IVS Atsugi, Caribbean, Sereno and Gasloc Shanghai & another ship MSC Paola carrying General cargo, Coal, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, MW-2, MW-4, EVTL, FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Wednesday (today), 1st September-2021, while two more Container ships, OOCL Washington and Glen are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 2nd September -2021.

