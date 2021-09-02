ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 179,285 tonnes of cargo comprising 133,816 tonnes of import cargo and 45,469 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 133,816 comprised of 70,026 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,042 tonnes of DAP and 59,748 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 45,469 tonnes comprised of 39,819 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,050 tonnes of Mill Scale and 3,600 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 9867 containers comprising of 4714 containers import and 5153 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1508 of 20’s and 1578 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 25 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1115 of 20’s and 349 of 40’s loaded containers while 694 of 20’s and 1323 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 05 ships namely, Spring Sun Shine, Mol Growth, Ts Mumbai, Jeil Crystal and Hyundai Bangkok have berth at the Karachi Port on Wednesday.

About 04 ships name, Kota Nekad, Oriental Freesia, Haein Hope and OOCL Charleston have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Rapeseeds, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them four ships, Sunny Hope, Kara Sea, Seago Istanbul and Maersk Detroit sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Lausanne, IVS Phonex and African Sanderling are expected to sail from MW-1, MW-4 and PQEPT on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo volume of 237,060 tonnes, comprising 177,502 tonnes imports cargo and 59,558 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,089 Containers (1,361 TEUs Imports and 2,728 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are Nineteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, KSL Huayang, Tian Fu, IVS Atsugi, Caribbean, Sereno and Gasloc Shanghai & another ship MSC Paola carrying General cargo, Coal, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, MW-2, MW-4, EVTL, FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Wednesday (today), 1st September-2021, while two more Container ships, OOCL Washington and Glen are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 2nd September -2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim Karachi Port Activities of Karachi

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

‘Suez Canal on rails’ — Egypt signs $4.5bn high-speed rail deal

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.