DGTO grants licence to OMAP

KARACHI: The Oil Marketing Association Pakistan (OMAP) has been granted Licence as a Trade Organization by the Regulator of Trade Organizations, Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO), Ministry of Commerce Islamabad.

OMAP has been granted the said License as an Association to represent Oil Marketing on All Pakistan-basis, reads the License, a copy of which is attached.

OMAP aims to be an Organization that truly represents the Oil Marketing Industry of Pakistan locally and internationally. Its Mission is to ensure the security and efficiency of supply of petroleum products, meet the right product needs and strive to improve quality of these products to the Pakistani consumer.

OMAP and its Members are guided by the Laws of the Country, mutual respect and trust, commitment to conduct business with integrity, transparency and honesty whilst adhering to the highest ethical standards, says the press release.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021