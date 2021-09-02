KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 1, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 614,047,377 301,795,820 16,414,230,287 8,335,331,952 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 984,624,164 (1,329,728,609) (345,104,444) Local Individuals 13,468,843,348 (13,369,738,779) 99,104,568 Local Corporates 5,102,208,533 (4,856,208,657) 245,999,876 ===============================================================================

