NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
02 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 1, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
614,047,377 301,795,820 16,414,230,287 8,335,331,952
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 984,624,164 (1,329,728,609) (345,104,444)
Local Individuals 13,468,843,348 (13,369,738,779) 99,104,568
Local Corporates 5,102,208,533 (4,856,208,657) 245,999,876
===============================================================================
