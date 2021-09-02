KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 1, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 166.23 166.10 165.84 165.54 165.16 164.81 164.47 EUR 196.27 196.18 195.99 195.74 195.49 195.19 194.91 GBP 228.34 228.17 227.83 227.42 226.98 226.49 226.02 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021