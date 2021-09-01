ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root ranked world's top batsman after India centuries

  • Root previously held the number one spot back in 2015 but had drifted to ninth at the start of the year
AFP Updated 01 Sep 2021

LONDON: England captain Joe Root's stunning 2021 form has seen the Yorkshireman rise to number one Test batsman in the International Cricket Council rankings for the first time in six years.

Root previously held the number one spot back in 2015 but had drifted to ninth at the start of the year.

Since then he has been in masterful form, scoring 1,398 runs in 11 matches at a lofty average of 69.90.

There have been six centuries since the turn of the year, including three in as many matches in the ongoing series against India.

Root urges England to be 'ruthless' against India in fourth Test

The 30-year-old has hit scores of 109, 180 not out and 121 in the past month, during which he has soared past opposite number Virat Kohli, Australia duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

"I'm obviously proud to hear I've achieved that, it would be nice to be able to stay there now," said Root ahead of the fourth Test with India, which starts on Thursday with the series tied at 1-1.

"Hopefully the form of my life is still to come, but I certainly feel very good at the moment and need to stay focused."

For the first time in almost four years, Kohli is not his side's top-rated batsman. After just one half-century in seven innings since arriving in England, he has been usurped by opener Rohit Sharma at number five.

Meanwhile, Root will have a new vice-captain this week with Moeen Ali stepping into the role with Jos Buttler absent to attend the birth of his second child.

"Moeen is a natural leader. He's someone who the team gravitate towards for a number of reasons," added Root.

"He's got a brilliant cricket brain, he's done wonderfully well when he's done the role in domestic cricket and last year for England in the short format. He's absolutely the right man for the role."

Joe Root Yorkshireman

Root ranked world's top batsman after India centuries

'Demand-side pressure' drives Pakistani rupee to 12-month low

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters