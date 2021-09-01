ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover

  • We have got approval to send the team to Australia, Hamid Shinwari said
AFP 01 Sep 2021

KABUL: The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule of Taliban.

"We have got approval to send the team to Australia," chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari told AFP.

The Test match, to be played in Hobart from November 27-December 1, was scheduled for last year but was put off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions.

It will be Afghanistan's first Test in Australia.

Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test

Before the Australia tour, the Afghanistan team will feature in the Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17-November 15.

Shinwari also confirmed Afghanistan's Under-19 cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a bi-lateral later this month.

Since the evacuation of the US and NATO forces from Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into Kabul last month there were fears that cricket and other sports would be hit.

ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan postponed until 2022

But ACB officials categorically said that cricket was supported by the Taliban.

Afghanistan's home ODI series against Pakistan -- shifted to Sri Lanka -- was however cancelled until next year over logistical and Covid-19 issues last week.

