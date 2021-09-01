ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Netherlands foreign minister to visit Pakistan

  • Sigrid Kaag's visit will help further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
BR Web Desk 01 Sep 2021

Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag will visit Pakistan on Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) announced in a press release.

FM Kaag's visit will add to the current momentum of high-level exchanges and help further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the FO added.

"The two Foreign Ministers will exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan," the FO said.

The statement continued that both the countries have been in close contact in the backdrop of recent developments in Afghanistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM Mark Rutte had a telephonic conversation on August 21.

Afghan situation: Qureshi speaks to Lavrov, explains Pakistan's position

During their phone call, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, while PM Imran extended full facilitation to the Netherlands in its efforts for evacuation of diplomatic and other personnel from Afghanistan, the FO said.

"Pakistan and the Netherlands enjoy close and cordial relations. The Netherlands is one of the largest trading partners of Pakistan in the European Union. A number of Dutch companies have been investing in Pakistan" FO added.

Earlier, in a phone call, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had apprised Kaag of Pakistan's efforts for the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations including Dutch nationals and others from Afghanistan.

Pakistan Afghanistan FO Netherlands Sigrid Kaag

