ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.64 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,024 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollar finds relief in positive GDP, kiwi weathers coronavirus jump

  • The Aussie firmed 0.2% to $0.7330, after rising 0.3% overnight and topping out at $0.7340 resistance. Support lies around $0.7285 and $0.7220
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar enjoyed a relief bid on Wednesday after data showed the economy had dodged a technical recession by growing last quarter, while a jump in new coronavirus cases in Auckland stalled the kiwi's recent rally.

The Aussie firmed 0.2% to $0.7330, after rising 0.3% overnight and topping out at $0.7340 resistance. Support lies around $0.7285 and $0.7220.

The New Zealand dollar held at $0.7040, having climbed 0.7% overnight to reach a three-week top at $0.7069. Support lies at $0.6990/0.7000.

Aussie bulls were relieved when data showed the Australian economy grew by 0.7% in the June quarter, beating forecasts of a 0.5% increase.

Crucially, it avoided a contraction that would have signalled a recession given the economy is set to shrink sharply this quarter due to widespread coronavirus lockdowns.

There had been speculation a negative number might force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to delay its bond tapering plans at a policy meeting next week.

"We think the RBA should take some comfort from these data, and we are now more confident it will stick with its modest quantitative easing taper plan," said Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst.

"We have become more positive on AUD in the short term, with large mining company dividend payments coming into view," he added. "The outlook also appears less friendly for bond markets, with more central bank officials discussing the merits of unwinding policy support."

Investors seemed to agree as yields on 10-year bonds climbed 8 basis points (bps) to their highest in five weeks at 1.25%. That left them 8 bps below Treasuries, compared to 14 bps on Tuesday.

In neighbouring New Zealand, the kiwi took a slight hit after authorities reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, though almost all of them were confined to the city of Auckland.

That will keep the city under lockdown for at least another two weeks, but the rest of the country is celebrating an easing of restrictions that could make it easier for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to hike rates in October.

Markets are now implying an 89% probability of a hike to 0.5% when the RBNZ next meets on Oct. 6, and an 80% chance of a further move to 0.75% in November.

Australia dollar finds relief in positive GDP, kiwi weathers coronavirus jump

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

Govt hopes India will not be able to use Afghan soil against Pakistan

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

PM Imran confident of 'comfortably acheiving' Rs5.82tn annual tax target

Three explosive drones destroyed over Yemen: Saudi-led coalition

With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters