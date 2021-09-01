Markets
Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains
01 Sep 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished with fresh gains Wednesday as investors built on a recent rally supported by bargain-buying of tech firms, which have been hit for weeks by China's regulatory crackdown on a range of industries.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 percent, or 149.30 points, to 26,028.29.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.65 percent, or 23.16 points, to 3,567.10, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.49 percent, or 11.97 points, to 2,417.89.
August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%
Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains
Govt hopes India will not be able to use Afghan soil against Pakistan
Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan
At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day
ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation
Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused
PM Imran confident of 'comfortably acheiving' Rs5.82tn annual tax target
With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders
Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit
POL products’ prices reduced
South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first
Read more stories
Comments