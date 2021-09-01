Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished with fresh gains Wednesday as investors built on a recent rally supported by bargain-buying of tech firms, which have been hit for weeks by China's regulatory crackdown on a range of industries.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 percent, or 149.30 points, to 26,028.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.65 percent, or 23.16 points, to 3,567.10, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.49 percent, or 11.97 points, to 2,417.89.