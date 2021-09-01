ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.64 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,024 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

  • Under this initiative, quarterly cash stipends ranging from Rs1,500 to 4,000 will be given to deserving students
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Wednesday the Ehsaas School Stipend Program, stressing that the initiative will encourage the youth especially girls to attend educational institutions.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the program, the PM said that currently, 20 million children are out of school, as unfortunately, no attention was paid to the promotion of education in the past.

This program will help bring out children as there are cash incentives being given, he maintained.

"The country has paid no attention to the education of females. Educated women are more beneficial to a society than a man is. They teach their children, can turn around the structure of the house, and look after the health and well-being of the children."

He added that this program will give more incentives to girls than boys, encouraging them to come out of their homes and pursue education.

PM to launch Ehsaas Education Stipends Programme today

Program details entail quarterly cash stipends ranging from Rs1,500 to 4,000 to deserving students from primary to higher secondary levels while lending preference to female students in terms of stipend payments.

The Ehsaas School Stipend Program will be rolled out nationwide across all districts, according to the federal government. Under this initiative, primary school boys will get quarterly stipends of Rs1,500 and girls Rs 2,000; secondary school boys will get Rs2,500 and girls Rs3,000 and higher secondary-level boys will get Rs3,500 and girls Rs4,000 a quarter.

All education stipends will be paid biometrically to mothers on attainment of 70 percent attendance of their children, an official handout said. Ehsaas Education Stipends Programme will empower deserving families to overcome financial barriers in accessing higher education, the statement added.

"Safeguarding, that girls are not underrepresented in education, the Ehsaas Education Stipends Programme is fully skewed towards girls, offering higher stipend amounts for them," it added.

Pakistan Education Imran Khan Ehsaas School Stipend

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

Govt hopes India will not be able to use Afghan soil against Pakistan

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

PM Imran confident of 'comfortably acheiving' Rs5.82tn annual tax target

Three explosive drones destroyed over Yemen: Saudi-led coalition

With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters