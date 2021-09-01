ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
FFL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.21%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.14%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.28%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.03%)
UNITY 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.11%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 35.31 (0.69%)
BR30 25,448 Increased By ▲ 274.47 (1.09%)
KSE100 47,574 Increased By ▲ 154.01 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,096 Increased By ▲ 68.59 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic launches Slam quest with US Open win

  • The 34-year-old Serbian star dominated much of the way in beating 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1 after two hours and 15 minutes in the night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium
AFP 01 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: World number one Novak Djokovic won without playing his best to reach the second round of the US Open on Tuesday in his quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam and record 21st major title.

The 34-year-old Serbian star dominated much of the way in beating 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1 after two hours and 15 minutes in the night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It wasn't the best of my performances," Djokovic said. "At the same time, he played well in the second set when it mattered and I didn't serve well in the second set."

History-chasing Djokovic, who has won eight of the past 12 Grand Slam events, will next face 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, a rival the top seed admitted he didn't know much about.

"I know this court well," Djokovic said. "Hopefully that's going to help."

Djokovic would complete the first men's singles calendar-year Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 by winning the crown on the New York hardcourts.

He would also break the deadlock for all-time men's Slam titles at 20 which he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent due to injuries, as is defending champion Dominic Thiem.

Rune, ranked 145th, began cramping in the third set and struggled to finish.

"From the third or fourth game in the third set, he couldn't move much," Djokovic said. "You could see he struggled a lot. I feel for him."

Djokovic won the first set in 26 minutes without facing a break point, fell behind 3-0 to start the second before battling into the tie-breaker, where Rune grabbed leads of 4-0 and 6-3. After two Djokovic service winners, he sent a backhand service return long to drop the set.

In the third set, Djokovic broke to lead 3-1 and Rune began getting treatments between games, grimacing at times and struggling to run for shots to the end.

Zverev stretches streak

Earlier Tuesday, Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev stretched his win streak to 12 matches and warned he has his eyes on denying Djokovic the Slam.

Fourth seed Zverev, who beat Djokovic in an Olympic semi-final, dispatched American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

"I hope in two weeks' time I'll be on an 18-match winning streak," said Zverev, who would claim his first Grand Slam title if he creates such a run.

The 24-year-old German, last year's US Open runner-up, hit 18 aces and 40 winners while never facing a break point in advancing after an hour and 40 minutes.

"Novak is chasing history," Zverev said. "But the young guys are going to try and get in the way of that. I'm going to try to give him a challenge as well."

Zverev, who next faces Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, could face Djokovic in the semi-finals.

"I hope I can keep the level up," Zverev said. "To beat Novak here is going to be an extremely difficult task."

Qualifier pulls shocker

French-born US qualifier Maxime Cressy fired 44 aces and saved four match points to upset Spanish ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

After beating Djokovic for a Tokyo Olympic bronze medal, the Spaniard's US Open ended slamming down his racquet in frustration.

"I'm really happy things are starting to pay off," Cressy said. World number one Ashleigh Barty, coming off wins at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, began her chase for back-to-back Slam titles by defeating Russian Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6 (9/7).

"When my back was against the wall late in that buster, I came up with some really good stuff," Barty said.

The 25-year-old Australian next faces Denmark's Clara Tauson as she goes for her sixth title of the year.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, eliminated Italy's 113th-ranked Salvatore Caruso 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. He next plays American Mackenzie McDonald with Djokovic a possible third-round opponent.

Italian sixth seed and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini, a 2019 US Open semi-finalist, defeated France's Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.

Canadian sixth seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open winner who skipped last year's event, struggled but outlasted Swiss Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor

Djokovic launches Slam quest with US Open win

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters