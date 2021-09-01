ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
FFL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.21%)
FNEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
GGGL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.14%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.28%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.96%)
UNITY 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.11%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.71%)
BR30 25,437 Increased By ▲ 264.16 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,575 Increased By ▲ 155.38 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 70.26 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

VW asks Supreme Court to reverse Ohio diesel emissions ruling

  • The German automaker previously asked the US Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that said two counties could seek diesel-related financial penalties
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: Volkswagen AG on Tuesday asked the US Supreme Court to reverse an Ohio court ruling that cleared the way for the state to move forward with a lawsuit over its diesel emissions scandal and manipulation of emissions-control systems.

The German automaker previously asked the US Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that said two counties could seek diesel-related financial penalties that could total billions of dollars. That request is pending.

In June, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that the federal Clean Air Act did not pre-empt state law-based claims that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is pursuing, or prohibit state oversight after a vehicle or engine is sold, as VW contends.

Truckmaker Scania pauses production over chip shortage

"This is a major decision that will ensure that Volkswagen can be held accountable," Yost said in June.

VW said in court papers Ohio's claims "could total $350 million per day, or more than $127 billion per year, over a multi-year period."

Ohio said VW engaged in "deceptive recalls" after vehicles were sold.

VW and supplier Robert Bosch LLC in January asked the US high court to reverse a unanimous 9th Circuit Appeals Court ruling that said Utah's Salt Lake County and Florida's Hillsborough County could seek "staggering" damages over updates made to polluting diesel vehicles after they were sold.

The US Supreme Court in April invited the Justice Department to offer its views on the issue.

VW admitted in 2015 to secretly using illegal software to evade emissions rules, and pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Volkswagen settled actions prompted by the emissions scandal for more than $20 billion, but that did not shield it from local and state government liability, the appeals court found.

US District Judge Charles Breyer, who ruled in VW's favor in 2018, noted the automaker's "potential penalties could reach $30.6 million per day and $11.2 billion per year" in the case involving the two counties.

VW asks Supreme Court to reverse Ohio diesel emissions ruling

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters