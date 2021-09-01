ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.23%)
FFL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.36%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
GGL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.37%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.08%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.03%)
UNITY 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 36.99 (0.72%)
BR30 25,440 Increased By ▲ 267.19 (1.06%)
KSE100 47,571 Increased By ▲ 151.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 70.08 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Nikkei jumps to 1-1/2-month high on hopes political uncertainty may diminish

  • The Nikkei average gained 0.89% to 28,337.71 by 0148 GMT, rising above a key resistance from its 200-day average at 28,281 and hitting its highest level since mid-July
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped on Wednesday, with the Nikkei hitting 1-1/2-month highs, as investors bet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's manoeuvring may help to diminish potential concerns about the country's political stability.

The Nikkei average gained 0.89% to 28,337.71 by 0148 GMT, rising above a key resistance from its 200-day average at 28,281 and hitting its highest level since mid-July.

Another resistance from the Ichimoku cloud top loomed at 28,405, although a clear break there could cement a bullish mood.

Japanese shares fall as COVID-19 worries weigh

The broader Topix rose 0.81% to 1,976.58, touching its highest level since mid-June.

PM Suga intends to dissolve the lower house of parliament in mid-September after a reshuffle of the ruling party executive and his cabinet next week, Mainichi newspaper said.

The prospects of a parliamentary dissolution are seen as positive as the market, historically, has performed well after the parliament was dissolved.

Polls show Suga remains unpopular but not enough to let opposition parties defeat the ruling coalition.

"While things seem very fluid, some people think that political uncertainty has diminished on the ground that Suga is likely to win the upcoming ruling party leadership election," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

"In addition, coronavirus cases in Japan have been falling recently, raising hopes about eventual lifting of state of emergency," he added.

Investors, who had shorted Japanese stocks on political and coronavirus worries, covered their positions.

Komatsu jumped 4.4% after Bloomberg reported Cathie Wood's Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF has been buying the firm's American depository receipts almost daily since mid-August.

Komatsu is now the 13th largest holding for the popular fund, its disclosure documents showed.

Toyota Motor rose 0.4% to recover to its levels before the carmaker's shock announcement on Aug. 19 that it will slash production by 40% in September.

Japanese shares Nikkei

Nikkei jumps to 1-1/2-month high on hopes political uncertainty may diminish

