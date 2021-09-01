ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
FFL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.21%)
FNEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
GGGL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.14%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.28%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.96%)
UNITY 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.11%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.71%)
BR30 25,437 Increased By ▲ 264.16 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,575 Increased By ▲ 155.38 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 70.26 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Indian shares hit record highs on financial gains, Q1 GDP jump

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.22% at 17,170.25
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit all-time highs on Wednesday, helped by financials and automaker stocks, and after data showed the economy grew more than 20% in the June-quarter.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.22% at 17,170.25 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24% to 57,687.67.

Both the indexes had touched record highs in the last two sessions.

India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even as a devastating second wave of COVID-19 swept the country, with growth driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending.

The data was in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 20.0%, compared with a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Axis Bank Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd were among the top performers on the Nifty 50.

In the broader market, Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on worries about slowing global growth in several economies.

