US oil may retest support at $67.97

US oil may retest a support at $67.97 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall towards $66.50.

The contract failed a few times to break a key resistance at $69.45.

The failures, along with the following drop on Tuesday, strongly suggests a completion of the rise from $61.74.

The previous target of $71.27, which is pointed by a falling trendline, looks like a mission impossible right now.

This target will only resume when oil breaks $69.45.

On the daily chart, oil faces a resistance at $69.44.

A doji on Monday and the black candlestick on Tuesday are a bearish combination to suggest a fall towards $67.12.

The symmetrical nature of the chart indicates a lower target around $65.15, the Aug. 9 low. A break above $69.44 could lead to a gain to $72.32.

