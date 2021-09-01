Protection of lives of employees, consumers: Nepra directs companies to establish HSE

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has directed all generation and distribution companies to establish Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) to protect lives of employees and consumers. These directions were issued by the Authority, at an interactive session with the top bosses of the companies.

An official statement says that in continuation to the Nepra's vision of zero tolerance on power industry safety accidents, an interactive session of the Nepra Authority with the chief executive officers (CEOs) and managing directors (MDs) of power sector licensees (Generation, Transmission and Distribution Companies) was held on Tuesday.

The session was presided over by Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi along with members of the authority, Rehmatullah Baloch and Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan. A comprehensive discussion was held for the implementation of overall safety of the power sector to achieve zero accidents by adopting the most effective and proactive health, safety, and environment practices in Pakistan.

The Nepra Authority, which heard the viewpoints of the participants, directed the licensees to establish HSE Directorate in their respective organisations, arrange effective training programmes for their field staff, digitalise the safety systems, and ensure effective supervision at job sites, so that all the employees and consumers stay safe.-PR

