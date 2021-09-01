ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Protection of lives of employees, consumers: Nepra directs companies to establish HSE

01 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has directed all generation and distribution companies to establish Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) to protect lives of employees and consumers. These directions were issued by the Authority, at an interactive session with the top bosses of the companies.

An official statement says that in continuation to the Nepra's vision of zero tolerance on power industry safety accidents, an interactive session of the Nepra Authority with the chief executive officers (CEOs) and managing directors (MDs) of power sector licensees (Generation, Transmission and Distribution Companies) was held on Tuesday.

The session was presided over by Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi along with members of the authority, Rehmatullah Baloch and Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan. A comprehensive discussion was held for the implementation of overall safety of the power sector to achieve zero accidents by adopting the most effective and proactive health, safety, and environment practices in Pakistan.

The Nepra Authority, which heard the viewpoints of the participants, directed the licensees to establish HSE Directorate in their respective organisations, arrange effective training programmes for their field staff, digitalise the safety systems, and ensure effective supervision at job sites, so that all the employees and consumers stay safe.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra Rehmatullah Baloch Tauseef H Farooqi Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan

