LDA City: LDA to hold third computerised ballot on 4th

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority will hold third computerised balloting of LDA City on September 4 and in this regard all preparations have been completed.

"Only files attached with exemption letters issued by LDA will be included in the balloting," said LDA Additional Director General (Urban Planning) Rana Tikka Khan while addressing a meeting of the LDA City Supervisory Committee here on Tuesday.

