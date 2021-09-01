ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dr Sahib's last day in PM's team

"Yesterday was Dr Ishrat's last day - three years he worked tirelessly and...." "Tirelessly? I mean governance...
Anjum Ibrahim 01 Sep 2021

"Yesterday was Dr Ishrat's last day - three years he worked tirelessly and...."

"Tirelessly? I mean governance remains appalling and..."

"Hey he was hired to draft suggestions, it was up to others to implement them!"

"OK so then why did he stay for three years? And did he get paid from the taxpayers' pockets?"

"Hey back off! You know The Khan is an honest man and he will never ever put the tax payers' money into his own pocket and...."

"I aint saying he put the money in his own pocket! My point is if the outcome of three years of Dr Hussain was a bunch of papers, I would like to suggest to The Khan to order his cabinet to look at the cupboards gathering dust in their ministries where detailed, and I mean very detailed reports on issues and recommendations pertaining to each ministry/department are available and..."

"Well that's not fair! Next you will be saying that the person responsible for the delays in procuring RLNG be made to repay from his own pocket what it cost the tax payers. And that the individual responsible for not procuring sugar and wheat when international prices were down be made to pay the difference for importing these commodities when their price is high. And...."

"That would be a first. Anyway coming back to Dr Ishrat Hussain - he gets a good pension from an international agency, and as former Governor of State Bank and..."

"Some people have the capacity to make money till the end of their lifetime. Why are you so jealous?"

"I guess I am a bit anyway how would you define Dr Hussain's exit? Another leg before the wicket, like Waqar Masud? I mean the two men are of an age when the leg naturally comes before the....the......"

"Wicket?"

"Well naturally not literally a wicket, more figuratively."

"Oh, figurative defined as?"

"The Khan, he is standing behind each cabinet member's wicket and..."

"So he is the wicket keeper not the wicket. What is the wicket?"

"Good point....I guess their performance?"

"You mean governance of each ministry?"

"Ha ha yes I see courtesy Dr Ishrat Hussain we have come full circle - no governance when he started his drafting and no governance today."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

