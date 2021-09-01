Ramiz Raja to be elected as PCB Chairman

LAHORE: Former cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja is set to be elected as the 36th PCB Chairman in the meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) scheduled to be held on September 13, in Lahore.

PCB's Election Commissioner, former Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors of PCB on 13th September.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is PCB patron had nominated Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution. The other five members on the BoG are Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed and Javed Kurieshi and Wasim Khan, who is PCB Chief Executive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021