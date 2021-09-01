APNS condoles death

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society on behalf of the office bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of the wife of Choudhry Muhammad Shabbir, Publisher/Chief Editor of Daily Eagle Hub.

The APNS Office Bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021