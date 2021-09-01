Sindh, Balochistan: Rain, wind, thundershowers likely to continue till 3rd

KARACHI: Rain, wind, thundershowers are expected to continue in Sindh and Balochistan until Friday, the Met Office said on Tuesday. The fresh rains may bring along urban and flash flooding to several parts of both provinces, as the Met asked the authorities to remain alert over the period.

"Monsoon currents presently giving rains in upper/central parts of the country are now likely to give more rain thunderstorm in southern parts of the country," it said in the latest forecast.

Rain, wind, thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are likely to keep falling in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Musakhel, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran districts until September 03.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan may also see the fresh rainy spell winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The continuing very humid and hot weather is likely to subside from the rains but windstorm may cause some damaging effects to crops, livestock and properties.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad may trigger flash flooding in local streams, barsati nullahs of Koh-e- Suleman and eastern Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

"All concerned authorities are advised to remain "alert" during the forecast period," the Met said.

