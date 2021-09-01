ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EFP files petition against hike in minimum wage

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and others on Tuesday filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) against the minimum wage of Rs.25000 in Sindh.

Khalid Mahmood Siddiqui, representing EPF and more than 100 industrial units and companies, filed the petition in court, which is already seized with the petitions of same nature, filed by Karachi Chamber of Commerce & industry and other trade bodies.

A division bench of SHC headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar hearing the petition ordered to club all the petitions by observing that hearing of all petitions separately can cause complications. The court fixed September 02 for the hearing. Sindh Government and Minimum Wage Board have been made respondents.

Petitioners submitted that Sindh Government announced an increase in minimum wage of the workers from Rs17500 to Rs25000 per month without even initiating statutory requirements as contained in the Sindh Minimum Wage Act and stated that as many as 43 percent increase in minimum wage was irrational and without any legal consideration, which would have consequential effect in terms of variable cost on account of allowances, leave bonuses and gratuity, etc.

The petitioners said the EFP after consultation with the members, informed the government that they were agreed to increase the minimum wage from Rs17500 to Rs19000 per month, but instead of considering the employers' offer, the Sindh government had issued an impugned notification by fixing the minimum wage of Rs25000 per month for unskilled workers.

The petitioners pleaded the court to declare the impugned notification as unlawful and requested to suspend the implementation of notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government Sindh High Court Employers Federation of Pakistan Salahuddin Panhwar Sindh Minimum Wage Act Khalid Mahmood Siddiqui

EFP files petition against hike in minimum wage

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Oil, gas exploration: PPL-led consortium awarded offshore block 5 in Abu Dhabi

Lahore: Unvaccinated people will be arrested

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate

UAE issues decree to increase accountability of ministers, officials

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.