Mass influx of refugees not expected: experts

Karachi: Speakers of a webinar believed that Pakistan would not have much influx of Afghan refugees after the emergence of Taliban on the political landscape.

The webinar titled "Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: Past, Present and Future" was organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) here on Ambassador Rustam Shah Mohmand was of the view that international aids of Afghanistan have now been frozen after Taliban took over Kabul.

"Pakistan has to accommodate another 50 to 100 thousand refugees," Mohamand estimated, saying that the country would have better relations if it manages new lot of Afghan refugees.

He said the people of Afghanistan wanted peace and the Taliban government would get mass support if they work for a lasting peace in the country.

"Food production is down by 40 percent," he said, adding that the pandemic has added to the economic suffering of Afghanistan.

He informed that unemployment in Afghanistan has gone up to 60 percent which is why Taliban are trying an inclusive government in place.

"China and Russia would definitely try to help them out," he noted. With the Taliban in charge, he said new Afghanistan has emerged on the political landscape of the earth.

"Pakistan would be a major beneficiary of the new Afghanistan. Pakistan would gain economic benefits with good relations with the new Afghan government," he added.

He said Pakistan should look at the long-term prospects while maintaining cordial relations with the Taliban government.

Dr Saba Gul Khattak - former member planning commission of Pakistan said refugees could have good economic impact in Pakistan if they are properly streamlined.

"Afghan refugees would help the construction industry to flourish," she added. She said Pakistan has always rendered generous support to Afghan refugees.

Ambassador Aziz Ahmed Khan said there would not be a massive influx of refugees in Pakistan as Taliban are encouraging people not to leave the country.

"They have assured Afghan people that women can work," he said, adding that nobody wants to leave their country if things are settled down.

However, he insisted that economic problems would arise if foreign financial assistance did not come to the Taliban government. He urged the international community to support the Taliban government. He said Taliban would like to interact with world community.

