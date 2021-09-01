'Stringent measures taken to control crime in capital'

ISLAMABAD: Despite increasing number of crimes in the federal capital, Islamabad Capital Territory ICT) police claimed on Tuesday that it is has taken stringent measures to control crime in the city.

Speaking at a presser, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mustafa Tanveer said that during the last two weeks, the police have arrested 28 criminals associated with 12 gangs and recovered looted valuables worth over 25 million from them.

He said these criminals were involved in house burglary, snatching, extortion, and vehicle snatching, adding the police arrested 227 accused in July and August and also recovered 11 Kalashnikov rifles, seven guns, 196 pistols, eight daggers, and 1,799 rounds from their possession.

About brutal murder of a woman on August 25 in Tarnol area, he said that it was a blind murder but the police traced the culprits, while investigating the case on modern technical lines.

According to the SSP, when the police raided for the arrest of the accused, he opened fire on the police team and fled but the police managed to arrest him from Sector C-17.

He said the accused has been identified as Usman Khan son of Habib Ghulam Khan, a resident of Bannu, adding raids are being carried out to arrest the co-accused who will be arrested soon. He said the accused has also confessed to having committed five robberies and is being interrogated.

He said that Sabzi Mandi police have arrested a four-member gang of robbers. The accused include Habibullah alias Kachkul son of Ghani Khan, Nangiala alias Garu son of Qadeem Khan, Abdullah Khan son of Bulbul, and Noor Agha son of Farooq.

The accused committed crime at the IJP Road, Kashmir Highway, and Sabzi Mandi areas, according to the SSP. He said during the interrogation, the accused have confessed to having committed more than 10 incidents of robbery. The police have also recovered 10 motorcycles, three mobile phones, four pistols from the possession of the accused.

He further said that the police have also arrested a criminal, Waqas Hussain, a resident of Hashtnagri Lahore Gate Darakhshan Plaza, Peshawar, and the police was conducting raids for the arrest of his accomplices. He said the accused along with his accomplices had stolen a Grandi Corolla from Sector I-8 Islamabad, adding the police acted on the information and chased the accused.

The stolen vehicle was recovered later. He said the accused used to come to Islamabad from Peshawar in a vehicle daily and stole up-model vehicles. The accused has so far confessed his involvement in seven incidents and further investigation is underway.

He said Ramna police arrested a gang of robbers consisting of five persons who had gathered for the purpose of robbery. The accused include Arbaaz Iftikhar alias Bachi, Kamran Nazir Sabir, Mohammad Shakeel, Hassan Ali, and Danish. He said that three pistols, ropes, and masks used in the robbery have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Ramna Police have arrested three car thieves from whom four stolen vehicles have been recovered. The accused include Bakhtzada, Habibur Rehman and Amir. Apart from this, CIA, Karachi Company, Shehzad Town, LohiBhair and Tarnol police have arrested gangs involved in various incidents of robbery, burglary and street crime, the SSP further said.

Besides, he said that during the last two months, 2,745 accused involved in blind murders, robberies, street crime, car and motorcycle theft were arrested, and more than Rs134.3 million stolen from citizens, including 49 vehicles and 27 motorcycles were recovered.

