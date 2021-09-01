Proposed PMDA: Shehbaz vows support to media

Karachi: Opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has assured media bodies that his party would oppose the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) at every forum including Parliament.

A delegation comprising All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNA), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) met Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

The delegation declared the government's proposed move as an attempt to strangulate the free media. On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif vowed to oppose this bill at every relevant forum. He said he would also approach other opposition parties in this regard.

