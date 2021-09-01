KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,171 tonnes of cargo comprising 91,669 tonnes of import cargo and 67,502 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 91,669 comprised of 31,679 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, and 59,900 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 67,502 tonnes comprised of 50,202 tonnes of containerized cargo, 10,600 tonnes of Mill Scale and 6,700 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many 7296 containers comprising of 2272 containers import and 5024 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 642 of 20's and 738 of 40's loaded while 22 of 20's and 66 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1026 of 20's and 1024 of 40's loaded containers while 54 of 20's and 947 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About two ships namely Cosco Aden and Kota Naked have berth at Karachi Port on Tuesday. Nearly five ships namely Mol Generosity, Apl Antwerp, Northern Dedication, Teera Bhum and OOCL Memphis have sailed out from Karachi Port. Around 07 cargos Alonissos, MT Shalamar, High Adventage, Jal Laxmi, Hyundai Bangkok, Clemens Schulte and GSL Valerie expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Rapeseeds, Natural gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them three ships, Container vessel MSC Jasmine, Gas carrier Ejnan and General cargo carrier Sunny Hope are expected to sail from QICT, EETL and MW-2 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 180,965 tonnes, comprising 144,939 tonnes imports cargo and 36,026 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,892 Containers (75 TEUs Imports and 1,817 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Seago Istanbul, Maersk Detroit and Tian Fu carrying Containers and General cargo are expected take berths at Container Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday (today), 31st August-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021