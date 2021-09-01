ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
European stocks mark seventh straight month of gains

Reuters 01 Sep 2021

LONDON: European stocks fell on Tuesday as a spike in inflation caused jitters about a possible shift in monetary policy, but nevertheless rose nearly 2% in August on strong quarterly earnings and optimism over an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.4% lower, but marked a seventh straight month of gains in its best monthly winning streak since 2013.

Technology was the best performing sector in August, up 6% on several strong earnings, while a rise in global COVID-19 cases also pushed investors into sectors most resilient to the pandemic.

Regional stocks had shed early gains on Tuesday after data showed inflation surged to a 10-year high in August, with further rises likely challenging the European Central Bank's (ECB) benign view on price growth.

Robert Holzmann, governor of Austria's central bank, also sent some shivers through the market when he called on the ECB to start tapering bond purchases.

Concerns about tapering, along with some month-end selling, pulled European stocks away from near record highs.

Basic resources stocks were the worst performers in August, down 4.2% as wild swings in metal prices saw investors pull out of the sector, which has otherwise performed well through the year.

But strong earnings and a relatively high rate of vaccination have boosted European recovery hopes, while the US Federal Reserve's remarks last week reaffirmed views it was in no rush to tighten monetary policy.

"We're still riding the Powell wave," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

