BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd           30-08-2021     14:30
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd          31-08-2021     14:00
Feroz1888 Mills Ltd                  31-08-2021     17:00
Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end      31-08-2021     17:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd             31-08-2021     11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                  31-08-2021     10:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd         31-08-2021     12:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd               03-09-2021     10:00
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                  03-09-2021     14:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                   03-09-2021     15:30
National Foods Ltd                   06-09-2021     14:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd              06-09-2021     16:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             06-09-2021     10:30
Descon Oxychem Ltd                   07-09-2021     14:30
Allied Rental Modaraba               07-09-2021      9:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         09-09-2021     16:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

