BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
01 Sep 2021
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 30-08-2021 14:30
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 31-08-2021 14:00
Feroz1888 Mills Ltd 31-08-2021 17:00
Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end 31-08-2021 17:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 31-08-2021 11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 31-08-2021 10:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 31-08-2021 12:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 03-09-2021 10:00
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 03-09-2021 14:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 03-09-2021 15:30
National Foods Ltd 06-09-2021 14:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 06-09-2021 16:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30
Descon Oxychem Ltd 07-09-2021 14:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 07-09-2021 9:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 09-09-2021 16:00
=========================================================
