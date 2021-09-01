Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
01 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 30.06.2021 - 7.896 0.023 - -
Half Year
Ferozsons Laboratories 30.06.2021 100% (F) 725.235 20.02 30.09.2021 24.09.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M. to
AGM 30.09.2021
Ferozsons Laboratories 30.06.2021 - 1,288.459 32.39 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Security Investment 30.06.2021 - 53.531 1.039 - -
Bank Ltd Half Year
Avanceon Limited 30.06.2021 - 471.353 1.85 - -
(Unconsolidated) Half Year
Avanceon Limited 30.06.2021 - 486.514 1.91 - -
(Consolidated) Half Year
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 30.06.2021 14.3% (F) 4,311.291 11.44 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Year End 09.30.A.M. to
A.G.M. 28.10.2021
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 15% (f) 386.331 31.93 27.10.2021 21.10.2021
Year End 10.30.A.M. to
AGM 27.10.2021
Pak Suzuki Motor 30.06.2021 - 1,196.824 14.54 - -
Company Limited Half Year
Kohat Cement 30.06.2021 Nil 3,497.507 17.41 04.10.2021 27.09.2021
Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 04.10.2021
===============================================================================================================
