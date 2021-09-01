KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 30.06.2021 - 7.896 0.023 - - Half Year Ferozsons Laboratories 30.06.2021 100% (F) 725.235 20.02 30.09.2021 24.09.2021 Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 03.00.P.M. to AGM 30.09.2021 Ferozsons Laboratories 30.06.2021 - 1,288.459 32.39 - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End Security Investment 30.06.2021 - 53.531 1.039 - - Bank Ltd Half Year Avanceon Limited 30.06.2021 - 471.353 1.85 - - (Unconsolidated) Half Year Avanceon Limited 30.06.2021 - 486.514 1.91 - - (Consolidated) Half Year Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 30.06.2021 14.3% (F) 4,311.291 11.44 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Year End 09.30.A.M. to A.G.M. 28.10.2021 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 15% (f) 386.331 31.93 27.10.2021 21.10.2021 Year End 10.30.A.M. to AGM 27.10.2021 Pak Suzuki Motor 30.06.2021 - 1,196.824 14.54 - - Company Limited Half Year Kohat Cement 30.06.2021 Nil 3,497.507 17.41 04.10.2021 27.09.2021 Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to AGM 04.10.2021 ===============================================================================================================

