KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd   30.06.2021      -             7.896        0.023        -                        -
                             Half Year
Ferozsons Laboratories       30.06.2021      100% (F)      725.235      20.02        30.09.2021      24.09.2021
Limited (Unconsolidated)     Year End                                                03.00.P.M.              to
                                                                                     AGM             30.09.2021
Ferozsons Laboratories       30.06.2021      -             1,288.459    32.39        -                        -
Limited (Consolidated)       Year End
Security Investment          30.06.2021      -             53.531       1.039        -                        -
Bank Ltd                     Half Year
Avanceon Limited             30.06.2021      -             471.353      1.85         -                        -
(Unconsolidated)             Half Year
Avanceon Limited             30.06.2021      -             486.514      1.91         -                        -
(Consolidated)               Half Year
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited     30.06.2021      14.3% (F)     4,311.291    11.44        28.10.2021      22.10.2021
                             Year End                                                09.30.A.M.              to
                                                                                     A.G.M.          28.10.2021
Otsuka Pakistan Limited      30.06.2021      15% (f)       386.331      31.93        27.10.2021      21.10.2021
                             Year End                                                10.30.A.M.              to
                                                                                     AGM             27.10.2021
Pak Suzuki Motor             30.06.2021      -             1,196.824    14.54        -                        -
Company Limited              Half Year
Kohat Cement                 30.06.2021      Nil           3,497.507    17.41        04.10.2021      27.09.2021
Company Limited              Year End                                                11.00.A.M.              to
                                                                                     AGM             04.10.2021
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

