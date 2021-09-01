Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
01 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07613 0.07738 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08288 0.08275 0.11250 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08600 0.08438 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09813 0.10063 0.20450 0.09813
Libor 3 Month 0.11988 0.12925 0.25388 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15475 0.15300 0.30988 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23513 0.23700 0.44525 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
