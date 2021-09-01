ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.39 (0.67%)
BR30 25,173 Increased By ▲ 344.26 (1.39%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research KOHC (Kohat Cement Company Limited) 210.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.26%

KOHC: Close to homerun

BR Research 01 Sep 2021

Kohat Cement (PSX: KOHC) is slowly gaining ground, turning losses into earnings that rival the company’s (and industry’s) glory days of FY17 and FY18 when demand was soaring and costs remained abated. With the successful completion of its fourth production line that expanded capacity to about 5 million tons (up 87%), Kohat dispatched almost 60 percent more cement during the year compared to FY20 and had retention prices on its side.

The enhanced capacity and demand growth translated to market share growing from 5 percent to 6 percent for Kohat which was almost entirely sold domestically. Only about 4 percent of the company’s sales went cross-border. Since domestic sales dominated the sales mix, the company was able to optimize its revenue—per ton sales in value grew 30 percent which a phenomenal retention.

Even though coal prices have been growing dramatically during the year, it seems Kohat was able to shield the impact through prudent forecasting and inventory management. On average, coal importers in Pakistan importing South African coal paid 10 percent more per ton this year, assuming a one-month lag. Kohat’s per ton cost of sales fell by 2 percent (using estimated dispatch numbers). Last year, the company’s usage of coal and gas amounted to 46 percent of its cost of sales which is a significant number. But thanks to higher sales, the company has benefitted from economies of scale.

All these factors led to margins growing into double-digits 25 percent from break-even. Finance costs as a share of revenue fell as cost of borrowing dropped—landing at 2 percent vs nearly 4 percent last year. The company’s planned expansion in Punjab which is scheduled to be commissioned in FY22 will have a debt component which will eventually raise finance costs over the next few years. The company also maintained its overheads at 3 percent of revenues which is contained due to low distribution expense as most markets the company is supplying to are nearby.

As a result, before-tax earnings grew 9 times during the year, bringing after-tax net profit margin from negative zone to 15 percent. Demand is expected to continue its upward trajectory owing to multiple housing projects, construction of hydro power plants and other CPEC-funded projects in the works. Kohat’s new expansion will come just in time when capacity utilization will start to maximize. And if all goes to plan, Kohat may be able to further improve its market positioning and become a prominent beneficiary of this regime’s massive government spending.

Kohat Cement KOHC Cement sector cement sale Cement price

KOHC: Close to homerun

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters