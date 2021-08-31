ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan evacuations: All American soldiers will leave Pakistan today, says Fawad

  • Information minister rejects speculation that Islamabad has granted any kind of visas to US army personnel leaving Afghanistan
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Aug 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that all US troops that have come to Pakistan as part of the evacuation efforts will leave the country sometime today (Tuesday), rejecting speculation that Islamabad has granted any kind of visas to the American army personnel leaving Afghanistan.

"155 troop members of the American forces have come to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Only 42 of them remain and the rest have already left," said Fawad, addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"After today, no American forces personnel will be present here [in Pakistan]," he emphasised.

The minister's remarks come as Pakistan continues to welcome foreign nationals, including Afghans, as the US completes its troop withdrawal. With the situation in Kabul highly volatile, many countries have stepped up evacuation efforts with Pakistan becoming the natural transit country. Islamabad has already announced that it would grant a transit visa of 21 days as foreign nationals prepare to leave for their destination country.

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said no Afghan who has arrived in Pakistan as part of evacuation efforts has been given "refugee status" yet, stressing that Islamabad has not taken incoming citizens of other countries as refugees.

Afghan evacuations: Not a single person given refugee status, says Sheikh Rashid

The United States has pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan, ending its longest war to cries of shame at home and celebratory gunfire from its victorious Taliban enemies in Kabul.

The last of the American troops overseeing a desperate evacuation effort flew out of Kabul airport on Monday night, completing a withdrawal that has raised deep questions about the United States' status as a superpower.

Meanwhile, giving details about the total number of officials belonging to the NATO and other related institutions, Fawad said the "total number that arrived in Pakistan was 10,302, and 9,032 of them have already left for their respective countries".

Pakistan will not make unilateral decision on recognising Taliban regime: Fawad

"Of the remaining 1,229 people present, 545 are Afghans, and the rest belong to other nationalities."

"All of these will leave Pakistan in two days," the minister said, adding that "they are in transit and have not gone through immigration."

Talking about Pakistan's evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, he said that from the first day, Pakistan's commitment is that it will help everyone regardless of nationality. "Our borders and air corridors are open for all evacuation-related efforts."

Fawad informed reporters that so far 2,421 people have come via the Torkham border. Of them, 821 were Afghans while 1,570 were Pakistanis.

The minister made it clear that all Pakistanis have returned from Afghanistan and only a few families remain who do not want to return due to personal reasons.

He said two types of documentations are required for Afghans visiting Pakistan. "Those who have a proper visa can come to Pakistan, but Afghan nationals who only have their country's identification can only come to Chaman for business-related activities. They are not issued a visa. They have a special document (Afghan Tazkira) that allows their stay in Chaman only."

Evacuation efforts

The minister was also all praise for the departments involved in evacuation efforts. "The whole world is praising Pakistan for its efforts, and we will continue to help extend our cooperation."

UK red list

Talking about Pakistan's efforts to exit the the UK's travel red list, Fawad said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan will discuss Pakistan's coronavirus testing mechanism with Britain's chief medical scientist.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken to his British counterpart Boris Johnson, who believed that discussions should be held "over the testing mechanism in Pakistan".

"We are putting in all our efforts to have Pakistan moved out of UK's red list, as it affects numerous families," the information minister said.

The UK government had decided to retain Pakistan on its travel red list after the latest review that took place last week.

The Red List allows only those to enter the UK if they are British or Irish nationals, or have residence rights in the UK. Before their travel to England, the nationals must take a Covid-19 test, book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 Covid-19 tests as well as complete a passenger locator form.

Fawad slams PDM

Talking about Pakistan’s domestic politics, the information slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the opposition "will strike a deal with the devil if they have to."

The information minister reiterated that the government was still ready to talk about electoral reforms with the opposition." We want to speak about electoral reforms with the opposition, but they aren't interested [...] Opposition just wants to criticise [the government]," Fawad said.

Talking about the necessity of electoral reforms, he said that it is a fundamental debate. “A country cannot have a democracy unless the elections are free and fair.”

Afghan Taliban Afghan peace process Afghan forces withdrawal of American troops Durand Line Afghan nationals

Afghan evacuations: All American soldiers will leave Pakistan today, says Fawad

International community must remain engaged with Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

Tapping govt's favourable view, TPL eyes Pakistan's biggest REIT

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer to be administered as Covid-19 booster shots: NCOC

8 wounded in drone attack on southern Saudi airport: coalition

Pakistani E&P consortium awarded oil block in Abu Dhabi

India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

PML-N, PPP lack knowledge on electoral reforms, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters