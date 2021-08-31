ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's Nifty breaches 17,000 on financials boost; GDP data in focus

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.19% higher at 17,132.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.16% to 57,552.39
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, with sharp gains in Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel helping the blue-chip Nifty index scale the 17,000-mark for the first time, ahead of economic growth data due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.19% higher at 17,132.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.16% to 57,552.39, with both indexes posting their fourth consecutive monthly gain.

"The US Federal Reserve's dovish stance and news about China tightening regulations make India a more viable investment destination. Fundamentally we have recovered faster than expected from the second wave of COVID-19 infections," said Amit Shah, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas in Mumbai.

Indian shares hit record highs on auto stocks, Asia boost

Domestic markets are also being supported by the country's central bank keeping its accommodative stance, Shah said.

India's GDP data for the April-June quarter is due at 1200 GMT, after the market closes. The country's economy likely rebounded from a deep slump last year on improved manufacturing despite a second pandemic wave, a Reuters survey of economists showed.

Heavyweight Bharti Airtel jumped 7% to a record close, a day after its founder-chairman said the wireless carrier wanted to improve growth and reduce debt leverage with a capital raise of 210 billion rupees ($2.88 billion).

The Nifty Finance index, Nifty Metal index , and Nifty IT index gained between 1.27% and 1.54%.

Heavyweight financial stocks Bajaj Finance Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd hit record highs, adding 5% and 3.6%, respectively.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

India's Nifty breaches 17,000 on financials boost; GDP data in focus

International community must remain engaged with Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

PML-N, PPP lack knowledge on electoral reforms, says Fawad

Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters