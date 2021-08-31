Markets
Hong Kong stocks end up
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.33 percent, or 339.45 points, to 25,878.99
Updated 31 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with fresh gains Tuesday, reversing an early sell-off, as optimism over the long-term recovery overcame concerns about Covid and China's regulatory crackdown.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.33 percent, or 339.45 points, to 25,878.99.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 percent, or 15.79 points, to 3,543.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.46 percent, or 11.25 points, to 2,429.86.
