Hong Kong stocks end up

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with fresh gains Tuesday, reversing an early sell-off, as optimism over the long-term recovery overcame concerns about Covid and China's regulatory crackdown.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.33 percent, or 339.45 points, to 25,878.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 percent, or 15.79 points, to 3,543.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.46 percent, or 11.25 points, to 2,429.86.