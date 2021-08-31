ANL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.2%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.24%)
FCCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.11%)
FNEL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.61%)
GGGL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.18%)
GGL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.8%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.87%)
JSCL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.86%)
KAPCO 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MDTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
NETSOL 155.83 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (3.1%)
PACE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.36%)
PAEL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.28%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (6.81%)
PTC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.43%)
TELE 19.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (12%)
TRG 161.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.45%)
UNITY 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.14%)
WTL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
BR100 5,158 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.23%)
BR30 25,332 Increased By ▲ 503.56 (2.03%)
KSE100 47,500 Increased By ▲ 363.12 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 175.31 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end up

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 1.33 percent, or 339.45 points, to 25,878.99
AFP Updated 31 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with fresh gains Tuesday, reversing an early sell-off, as optimism over the long-term recovery overcame concerns about Covid and China's regulatory crackdown.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.33 percent, or 339.45 points, to 25,878.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 percent, or 15.79 points, to 3,543.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.46 percent, or 11.25 points, to 2,429.86.

Hong Kong stocks end up

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

S&P Global affirms Pakistan ratings at 'B-/B', outlook stable

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters