PML-N, PPP lack knowledge about electoral reforms, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the PML-N and the PPP do not have knowledge about electoral reforms and the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

Rejecting the opposition's criticism on electoral reforms in a tweet on Tuesday, Fawad said both Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have neither read a word of election reforms and PMDA bill nor do they know what the proposals are.

He stated, "Such people are desirous of country's leadership whose own decisions are being taken by others."

The minister's statement comes amid opposition by major political parties over the electoral reforms and the use of Electronic Voting Machine in the next general elections.

PM Imran inspects EVM, hopeful election results will now be accepted by all contestants

Earlier, the alliance of the opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had rejected the government's electoral reforms, which include the use of EVMs in the election process.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in a joint press conference, had said that the PDM rejects the government's one-sided electoral reforms ordinance, including the voting machines, and terms it as pre-poll rigging.

They said that such decisions cannot be made by one individual. The opposition leaders maintained that the sensitive process of electoral reforms is undertaken with the will and confidence of the entirety of the nation.

Opposition to be invited to examine EVMs, says Shibli

The PTI-led government had blamed the opposition for not supporting its electoral reforms and use of EVMs in the next elections. It urged opposition parties to set aside their political differences and sit with the government to make the electoral process fair and ensure transparency in the elections by using the EVMs.

The government had on several occasions stressed the need of making use of the EVMs, saying there is no harm in adopting the technology for corruption-free polls.