ANL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.2%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.24%)
FCCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.11%)
FNEL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.61%)
GGGL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.18%)
GGL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.8%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.87%)
JSCL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.86%)
KAPCO 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MDTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
NETSOL 155.83 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (3.1%)
PACE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.36%)
PAEL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.28%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (6.81%)
PTC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.43%)
TELE 19.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (12%)
TRG 161.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.45%)
UNITY 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.14%)
WTL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
BR100 5,158 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.23%)
BR30 25,332 Increased By ▲ 503.56 (2.03%)
KSE100 47,500 Increased By ▲ 363.12 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 175.31 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Int'l community should cooperate for ensuring stability in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

  • Says the visit will allow German FM to understand the importance of staying engaged in Afghanistan
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Aug 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the international community should come forward and extend cooperation for ensuring stability in Afghanistan.

Addressing a joint press briefing in Islamabad after a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Tuesday, Qureshi said the German foreign minister is visiting Pakistan on his invitation so he could access the ground situation.

"It will give you a very good holistic view of what the challenges are, what the concerns are, what the opportunities are, and what needs to be done in the days ahead," the foreign minister said.

He stated that the visit will allow Maas to understand the importance of staying engaged in Afghanistan.

"It is an important moment in Afghanistan's history. The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place," he remarked.

He said that the world should remain vigilant of spoilers in Afghanistan. Regarding Afghan refugees, Qureshi said Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades. “We have been providing them with education and health care facilities as well as livelihood opportunities,” he added.

The foreign minister maintained that Germany has been an important investor in Pakistan and one of the largest trading partners in the European Union. "There are opportunities that Germany must avail in special economic zones."

On the occasion, the German FM said that the Taliban had made a commitment to form an inclusive government but it is yet to be seen if they stand by their promises or not.

"It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account."

He added that Germany is also finalising a strategy to organise charter flights after the Kabul airport became operational again.

He pointed out that the German government needed a procedure to bring Afghan nationals to Germany if they are eligible.

Earlier today, the German FM was received by Qureshi on his arrival at the Foreign Office.

In a tweet, the Foreign Office said: "On his arrival at the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister of Germany @HeikoMaas was warmly received Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI."

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the promotion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, and regional peace and security, particularly the Afghanistan situation.

FM Qureshi underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation and collaboration in different fields. He also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

German FM undertakes two-day visit

The German foreign minister also planted a sapling at the lawn of the premises.

Earlier in April, Qureshi had visited Berlin at the invitation of the German foreign minister and held meetings with business leaders, members of the Pakistani community, and German officials.

During Qureshi's visit to Berlin, the two foreign ministers had agreed to strengthen bilateral ties with a focus on increasing trade and investments in a joint press conference. The two had also held delegation-level talks encompassing issues related to trade, energy, visa strategy, and peace in Afghanistan.

meeting FM Qureshi cooperation bilateral ties foreign ministry German counterpart

Int'l community should cooperate for ensuring stability in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

S&P Global affirms Pakistan ratings at 'B-/B', outlook stable

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters