Tokyo stocks close higher

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.08 percent, or 300.25 points, to end at 28,089.54, while the broader Topix index rose 0.54 percent, or 10.56 points, to 1,960.70
AFP 31 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street with a dearth of fresh market-moving events and investors shifting their focus to Chinese economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.08 percent, or 300.25 points, to end at 28,089.54, while the broader Topix index rose 0.54 percent, or 10.56 points, to 1,960.70.

"Trading started with selling after a mixed close on Wall Street... but shares rallied later," said Okasan Online Securities.

Futures helped the market bounce back, the brokerage added.

On Wall Street, the Dow dropped but tech shares found favour following declines in long-term yields, driving up the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

China's services sector contracted in August for the first time since the start of the pandemic while factory activity slowed further, data showed Tuesday.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.09 percent to 72,520 yen while SoftBank Group rose 0.47 percent to 6,181 yen.

Sony gained 1.11 percent to 11,360 yen while Toyota advanced 0.60 percent to 9,592 yen.

The dollar fetched 109.82 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.91 yen in New York late Monday.

Japan's unemployment rate in July stood at 2.8 percent, a 0.1 percentage point improvement from 2.9 percent in June, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

