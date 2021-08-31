ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Indian shares scale peaks on metals boost; GDP data in focus

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 16,980.60 by 0518 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.30% to 57,060.50
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian stock indexes touched record highs in choppy trade on Tuesday, helped by metals' stocks and telecom major Bharti Airtel, with investors awaiting economic growth data due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 16,980.60 by 0518 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.30% to 57,060.50.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are set to post their best monthly performance since December and November, respectively.

Indian shares end at record highs

"After a run-up in the market, it should take a breather and then take cues from global markets. A consolidation is long overdue, which should happen," Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, said, adding that the market would be closely watching the GDP print for any deviation from expected lines.

India's GDP data is set to be released at 1200 GMT. A Reuters survey of economists showed that the country's economy likely rebounded in the April-June quarter from a deep slump last year on improved manufacturing. This is despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Heavyweight Bharti Airtel jumped as much as 3.1% and was within a reaching distance of a record high. Its founder said on Monday the wireless carrier wanted to improve access to growth capital and reduce debt leverage, a day after it announced plans to raise up to 210 billion rupees ($2.87 billion).

The Nifty Metal index - among the top performers among other sub-indexes - rose 0.85%, with Adani Enterprises Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd gaining 2.3% and 0.92%, respectively.

The Nifty Finance index added 0.28%, with Bajaj Finance Ltd rising 1.6%.

In the broader Asian markets, stocks fell as worries about China's slowing economic growth weighed on sentiment.

