ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips on hurricane impact on US refining, weak China data

  • Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, were down 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $73.38 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1% on Monday
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at the same time global producers plan to raise output.

The prices were also weighed down by weaker manufacturing data from China, where factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August compared with the previous month. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 5 cents, or 0.07%, to $69.16 a barrel at 0555 GMT, reversing some of Monday's gains.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, were down 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $73.38 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1% on Monday. The more active November contract was down 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $72.20.

"The oil market is in a wait and watch mode as both demand- supply impact of Hurricane Ida is assessed," said Ravindra Rao, vice president, commodities at Kotak Securities.

"Also, market players are on sidelines ahead of OPEC+ review meeting tomorrow."

Hurricane Ida knocked out at least 94% of the offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production and caused "catastrophic" damage to Louisiana's grid. The loss of power could last three weeks, utilities officials said, slowing efforts to repair and restart energy facilities, which could also take at least two weeks to fully resume operations.

"With companies currently assessing damages, a current timeline for how long shuttered capacity will be down is still uncertain," RBC analysts said in a note.

With "catastrophic" damage to the grid in Louisiana, power outages could last three weeks, utility officials said, which would slow efforts to repair and restart energy facilities.

On the supply side, about 1.72 million bpd of oil production and 2.01 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained offline in the US side of the Gulf of Mexico following evacuations at 288 platforms.

Also keeping a lid on oil prices is the prospect that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, will agree to go ahead with plans to add another 400,000 bpd of supply each month through December.

"Brent crude between $70 and $75 a barrel seems to be the grouping's sweet spot, and with the futures curve in backwardation, demand remains robust despite the short-term noise," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

OPEC+ will meet on Wednesday. Delegates say they expect the production increase to go ahead, however Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday that plan could be reconsidered amid concerns about raging COVID-19 infections in Asia limiting fuel demand.

Oil prices

Oil dips on hurricane impact on US refining, weak China data

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

S&P Global affirms Pakistan ratings at 'B-/B', outlook stable

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters