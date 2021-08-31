ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Norwegian Air hopeful of travel rebound but keeps cautious stance

  • The company, which has cut its fleet by two-thirds following the outbreak of the pandemic, reported on Tuesday revenue of 591 million Norwegian crowns
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

OSLO: Norwegian Air forecast its bookings will rise in the months ahead as European travel resumes with the lifting of COVID-19 curbs, but the budget carrier refrained from providing financial outlook for 2021, citing uncertainty.

The company, which has cut its fleet by two-thirds following the outbreak of the pandemic, reported on Tuesday revenue of 591 million Norwegian crowns ($68.3 million) for the first half of 2021, down from 7.1 billion crowns in the year-ago period.

The airline emerged from government-backed bankruptcy proceedings in May and saw the number of passengers jump in July, although the volume was still less than a fifth of those flown at the same time two years ago.

"Forward bookings continue to increase in response to the relaxation of travel restrictions and the roll out of international vaccination programmes," Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

"We expect to see this trend continue in the remaining months in 2021 and through 2022," he added.

The current fleet of 51 aircraft will likely be fully utilised by the end of the year, up from less than 10 jets flown during April and May, the company said, adding that it aims to expand to between 60 and 70 planes next year.

Norwegian's debt was reduced by around 80% during reconstruction as creditors took control, but the company also faces fresh competition from upstart carrier Flyr on domestic routes in Norway and some foreign destinations.

"Given the continuous uncertainty and ongoing impact on overall demand for air travel due to COVID-19, Norwegian does not provide guidance for 2021," the board said.

Norwegian Air hopeful of travel rebound but keeps cautious stance

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

S&P Global affirms Pakistan ratings at 'B-/B', outlook stable

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters