ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on tech, miners boost; banks cap gains

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,510.3 by 0039 GMT, after having closed 0.2% higher on Monday
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

Australian shares rose slightly for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by mining and technology stocks, although the gains were capped by weakness in heavyweight banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,510.3 by 0039 GMT, after having closed 0.2% higher on Monday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.33%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.1%.

Domestic technology stocks tracked a strong finish on Wall Street overnight after sentiment there was lifted from last week's dovish comments from the U.S Federal Reserve.

Australian shares pulled down by banks, Fortescue boosts miners

Buy now, pay later giant Afterpay Ltd added 1.3%, while aerial imagery firm Nearmap Ltd rose 1.9%.

A sub-index of miners added 0.5%, with global miner Rio Tinto and rival BHP Group Ltd adding 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials dropped 0.5%, with all of the country's "Big Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp - shedding between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Healthcare stocks gained on a jump of 1% in CSL Ltd , the biggest company on the sub-index.

Shares of the biotechnology company hit its highest since Nov. 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Australia continued to rise, with New South Wales - the epicentre of the country's current outbreak - declaring a record 1,290 new cases on Monday. Its premier Gladys Berejiklian said intensive care cases in the state will hit a peak in October.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 13,226.55, with healthcare and utility stocks leading gains in the region.

SKY Network Television Ltd added 4.6% to hit its highest since April 19. The stock was also the top gainer on the benchmark index.

Australian shares Nikkei S&P/ASX 200 index

Australian shares rise on tech, miners boost; banks cap gains

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters