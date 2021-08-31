ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NZ dollar jumps on falling COVID-19 trend, Aussie gains on govt spending

  • The kiwi dollar was up 0.49% at $0.6949, the highest in over two weeks and not far off its monthly peak of $0.7088 on Aug. 4
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday as lockdowns in the country were seen successfully lowering new COVID-19 infections, while the Australian currency was stronger after new data raised hopes its economy could avoid recession.

The kiwi dollar was up 0.49% at $0.6949, the highest in over two weeks and not far off its monthly peak of $0.7088 on Aug. 4. That puts it on track for a monthly gain of 0.85%.

The kiwi was also benefiting from weakness in the greenback, which was hovering near two-week lows on Tuesday ahead of US jobs figures later in the week.

Domestic sentiment in New Zealand, where interest rates are expected to be hiked as early as this year to cool down its economy, was "drifting back towards 'glass-half-full'", analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said.

New Zealand health chief Ashley Bloomfield said public health measures in place were slowing the outbreak that broke a six month virus-free period, and cases would continue to decline.

Across the Tasman sea, the Aussie was 0.19% higher to $0.7308, as new data showed a rise in government spending has provided a crucial boost to economic growth that may have helped the country dodge an imminent recession.

The gains extended its rebound from the month's trough of $0.7106 on Aug. 20.

The commodity-sensitive Aussie has support at around $0.7271 and economists expect economic output numbers due tomorrow will give the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) the confidence it needs to continue to taper its bond purchases.

"We expect Q2 GDP to grow by 0.5% quarter on quarter... (and) expect the RBA to taper its bond purchases further in November," said Barclays Bank economists.

"Still, the bank retains the flexibility to alter course in response to fresh data as it removes its crisis policy settings, especially in the face of additional and longer lockdowns."

Bond prices were higher, sending New Zealand yields across the curve half a basis point lower. The 10-year bond was yielding 1.745%.

The yield on the 10-year Australian benchmark bond fell one basis point to 1.155%, leaving it 12 basis points below US yields.

NZ dollar jumps on falling COVID-19 trend, Aussie gains on govt spending

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters