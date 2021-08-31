Hong Kong equities down at open

Markets
31 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning following a recent healthy run-up and after data indicated China's economic recovery was showing signs of slowing.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 15.31 points to 25,524.23.
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.26 percent, or 9.13 points to 3,519.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.53 points to 2,438.58.
